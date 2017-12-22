Street tacos with cultured veggies from Shangri-La, which offered vegetarian and vegan food.
Street tacos with cultured veggies from Shangri-La, which offered vegetarian and vegan food. Shangri-La Tea Room
Street tacos with cultured veggies from Shangri-La, which offered vegetarian and vegan food. Shangri-La Tea Room
Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

Boise restaurant won’t reopen as hoped, despite GoFundMe page, community support

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

December 22, 2017 11:48 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 12:57 PM

After nearly 11 years in Boise, Shangri-La Tearoom and Vegetarian Restaurant has closed permanently.

Citing a rent increase, owners Bob and Toni Hodge shuttered the business at 1800 W. Overland Road this summer. But they held out hope of moving to 1350 S. Vista Ave. by September.

Since then, the Hodges have pulled the plug on the idea of reopening at all.

“We just ran out of money and time,” Toni Hodge says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

10644586_971655899534696_7980000772915616494_n

Initially, there seemed to be a chance for Shangri-La to move. The restaurant held a fundraiser with live music before it closed. The Hodges set up a GoFundMe page. A local festival, Goddess Fest, even offered to match donations for a week.

But challenges at the planned Vista location, including Boise city requirements, proved to be too much, Hodge says.

In February of 2018, the Hodges plan to reopen their other business, Divine Lotus Tea Company, which has sold “rare, exotic and herbal tea” for more than two decades. Businesses that still might have Divine Lotus Tea in stock include District Coffee House, Zero Six Coffee Fix and Goldy’s Corner in Boise, and The Corner Deli in Emmett.

Online: divine-lotus-tea.com.

• • • 

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

    At a soft opening July 9, Dan Sell and Kasey Allen, owners of The Stil at 786 W. Broad St. in Boise, talked about the qualities that set their ice cream shop apart.

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise 2:05

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise
Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise 1:40

Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise
Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations 1:50

Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations

View More Video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.