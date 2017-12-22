Boise restaurant won’t reopen as hoped, despite GoFundMe page, community support

After nearly 11 years in Boise, Shangri-La Tearoom and Vegetarian Restaurant has closed permanently.
Citing a rent increase, owners Bob and Toni Hodge shuttered the business at 1800 W. Overland Road this summer. But they held out hope of moving to 1350 S. Vista Ave. by September.
Since then, the Hodges have pulled the plug on the idea of reopening at all.
“We just ran out of money and time,” Toni Hodge says.
Initially, there seemed to be a chance for Shangri-La to move. The restaurant held a fundraiser with live music before it closed. The Hodges set up a GoFundMe page. A local festival, Goddess Fest, even offered to match donations for a week.
But challenges at the planned Vista location, including Boise city requirements, proved to be too much, Hodge says.
In February of 2018, the Hodges plan to reopen their other business, Divine Lotus Tea Company, which has sold “rare, exotic and herbal tea” for more than two decades. Businesses that still might have Divine Lotus Tea in stock include District Coffee House, Zero Six Coffee Fix and Goldy’s Corner in Boise, and The Corner Deli in Emmett.
Online: divine-lotus-tea.com.
