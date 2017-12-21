5 Things to Do This Christmas Weekend in Boise: Kodak Black, white knuckles

1. ROCK THE HALLS
Scrambling for a last-minute Christmas present? Tickets to next year’s Treefort Music Fest would do the trick nicely. Speaking of Treefort, Boise indie band Finn Riggins — which includes festival director Eric Gilbert — will headline a show Friday at Neurolux. Openers are Dark Swallows and With Child. ... Into hip-hop? Kodak Black will perform on Saturday night at the Revolution Center.
2. RIDE WITH PRIDE
The folks at Boise Bicycle Project know how to celebrate Christmas: By fixing up bikes and giving them to kids. Now that their work is done, it’s time to blow off steam at the “December Social Ride” — and they want you to join. Bring your bike for a cruise to the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Winter Garden aGlow. The party leaves from BPP at 6 p.m. Friday. Riders will be admitted to Winter Garden aGlow at a discount price of $8. It’s free for kids 4 and under.
3. GET WHITE KNUCKLED
Bogus Basin’s much-anticipated Glade Runner mountain coaster will twist and turn during holiday vacation, including Christmas Day. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Jan. 7. Cost is $15 per ride or $25 for two passengers. (You get a $5 discount on your first ride if you have a season ski pass.) Re-rides are $10 single, $15 two passengers. Be aware: Each cart must have a passenger who is 16 or older.
4. CATCH A TRAIN
The Old Boise N-Scale Model Railroad Club loves holiday season. These model train hobbyists construct a jaw-dropping railroad in the basement of the Pioneer Building at Sixth and Main streets. Take the kids and check it out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
5. WEATHER A STORM
Last call to see Boise Contemporary Theater’s family-friendly “The Storm in the Barn,” which finishes its run tonight, Friday and Saturday. Broadway playwright Eric Coble based the 50-minute play on a graphic novel about a family trying to survive the Dust Bowl of the Great Depression. The result “blends history and fantasy into a quintessentially American fairy tale,” according to The Oregonian. The play centers on Sarah Cartwright’s performance as Jack, a 12-year-old boy who battles dust, bullies and a phantom monster that hides in a neighbor’s barn.
