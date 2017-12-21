5 Things to Do This Christmas Weekend in Boise: Kodak Black, white knuckles

1:41 How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out. Pause

1:32 Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'

4:31 Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees

2:00 It's all downhill from here: Bogus Basin's new mountain coaster

0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland

1:10 Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run

1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre

5:21 Rocky Mountain running back Carter Kuehl highlight reel

0:58 Bryan Harsin gets soaked, Broncos celebrate