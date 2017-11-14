New brewery, pizzeria breaks ground near Eagle. Target opening date? May

Things are starting to roll at Spring Creek Brewing Company.
The brewery and pizzeria on Idaho 55 broke ground earlier this month with initial dirt work on the site.
Spring Creek Brewing co-founder Marc Grubert says the aim is to open in May of 2018, if all goes according to plan.
“We hope to be pouring concrete by early spring if the weather cooperates,” he says.
Located a few minutes north of Eagle at 18651 N. Streams Edge Way, Spring Creek will serve the Avimor community.
It joins Boise Brewing as one of Idaho’s only community-funded breweries. In March, Spring Creek announced that it was seeking investors — “to allow our friends, neighbors and regular people to invest, and so that we can meet our total startup cost needs,” Grubert and co-founder Jeff Badigian explained in a news release. The minimum investment is $1,000. Message Spring Creek on Facebook for more information, or email invest@springcreekbrewing.com.
Spring Creek is the latest in a steady wave of breweries popping up in the Treasure Valley. In 2017, three new breweries joined the bustling Boise scene: White Dog, Clairvoyant and Lost Grove. Unlike Spring Creek, none of those includes a restaurant.
Positioning itself as a “destination neighborhood brewpub,” Spring Creek will target nearby residents plus Idaho motorists traveling between Boise and McCall.
For area mountain bikers, Spring Creek should provide an enticing post-ride stop for pizza and brews. Avimor has an extensive, still-developing trail system.
