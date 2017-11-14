Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

Country star Brad Paisley to perform in Boise. (But will Peyton Manning be his opening act?)

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

November 14, 2017 9:38 AM

Country singer Brad Paisley is no stranger to Idaho.

He performed at the Mountain Home Country Music Festival in 2015. Before that, he headlined at the Idaho Center in 2012.

If you’re a football fan, Paisley has been hanging out in your living room the past several weeks. Paisley stars in the inescapable “Jingle Sessions” ad campaign for Nationwide Insurance with retired quarterback Peyton Manning. It airs regularly during NFL games.

Still, fans shouldn’t expect Paisley to bust out any commercial melodies when he performs Feb. 2, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena. Paisley’s Weekend Warrior World Tour will be filled with hits such as “Ticks,” “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song) and “Mud on the Tires.”

Ticket information has not been released, but the opening acts have been announced. They will be Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell. Sorry, football fans — no Peyton Manning.

When the Paisley concert does go on sale, you’ll find tickets at Ticketmaster.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

    At a soft opening July 9, Dan Sell and Kasey Allen, owners of The Stil at 786 W. Broad St. in Boise, talked about the qualities that set their ice cream shop apart.

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise 2:05

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise
Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise 1:40

Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise
Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations 1:50

Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations

View More Video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.