Country star Brad Paisley to perform in Boise. (But will Peyton Manning be his opening act?)

Country singer Brad Paisley is no stranger to Idaho.
He performed at the Mountain Home Country Music Festival in 2015. Before that, he headlined at the Idaho Center in 2012.
If you’re a football fan, Paisley has been hanging out in your living room the past several weeks. Paisley stars in the inescapable “Jingle Sessions” ad campaign for Nationwide Insurance with retired quarterback Peyton Manning. It airs regularly during NFL games.
Still, fans shouldn’t expect Paisley to bust out any commercial melodies when he performs Feb. 2, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena. Paisley’s Weekend Warrior World Tour will be filled with hits such as “Ticks,” “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song) and “Mud on the Tires.”
Ticket information has not been released, but the opening acts have been announced. They will be Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell. Sorry, football fans — no Peyton Manning.
When the Paisley concert does go on sale, you’ll find tickets at Ticketmaster.
