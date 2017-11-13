Let’s see: Fall ... winter ... spring ... Outlaw Field time! Plan now for next year’s outdoor concert season.
It’s not even winter yet! Outlaw Field announces first summer concert of 2018

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

November 13, 2017 6:01 AM

Good news: You have plenty of time to decide what to wear.

Setting a record for early announcements at Outlaw Field, promoter CMoore Live has revealed the first outdoor summer concert of 2018: Pop-rockers Barenaked Ladies with guests Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 7, at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s grassy, outdoor venue. Doors open at 4:30.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $49.50 at Ticketmaster.

One thing Barenaked Ladies won’t wear? Swimming trunks. Mid-June is too early to float the Boise River, a favorite activity for the Canadian band whenever it visits.

Over the past decade, Barenaked Ladies have made Outlaw Field (and our river) a regular stop, bringing various support acts. For those keeping track, Barenaked Ladies played the Garden in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

• • • 

