It’s not even winter yet! Outlaw Field announces first summer concert of 2018

Good news: You have plenty of time to decide what to wear.
Setting a record for early announcements at Outlaw Field, promoter CMoore Live has revealed the first outdoor summer concert of 2018: Pop-rockers Barenaked Ladies with guests Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall.
The concert will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 7, at the Idaho Botanical Garden’s grassy, outdoor venue. Doors open at 4:30.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $49.50 at Ticketmaster.
One thing Barenaked Ladies won’t wear? Swimming trunks. Mid-June is too early to float the Boise River, a favorite activity for the Canadian band whenever it visits.
Over the past decade, Barenaked Ladies have made Outlaw Field (and our river) a regular stop, bringing various support acts. For those keeping track, Barenaked Ladies played the Garden in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016.
• • •
