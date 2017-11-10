5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Rock, drink beer, watch fights. Yep!

1. ROCK OUT
Live-music fans have two excellent options Friday night. Raw, cathartic Philadelphia band Beach Slang will destroy a few eardrums at Neurolux, reminding gray-haired Replacements fans that rock ain’t dead. Wait, you need ’90s radio hits? Harmonica rockers Blues Traveler will celebrate their 30th anniversary by stopping at the Knitting Factory. ... If you were hoping to see Third Eye Blind on Saturday at the Knit, think again. It’s sold out. But you can check out local guitar whiz Zack Quintana on Saturday at the Sapphire Room. ... On Sunday, Hot Buttered Rum will play fusion bluegrass at The Olympic. Over at the Egyptian Theatre, folk-rocker Al Stewart will remind baby boomers of 1976 — aka “The Year of the Cat.”
2. PRAY FOR ASPIRIN
Your prayers have been answered, beer nerds. You’ll be drowning in the stuff at the 5th annual Pray for Snow Winter Ale Festival on Saturday in Downtown Boise. Two words: Unlimited refills. (Just remember to use common sense, or you’re in for a brutal Sunday.) The party runs from noon to 8 p.m. at the parking lot across from Tom Grainey’s. Full festival preview and details here.
3. JOIN THE FIGHT CLUB
How long has it been since you watched dudes kick the crap out of each other at CenturyLink Arena? Waaaay too long, right? Head to Front Street Fights 14 on Friday, where Matt “The Stripling Warrior” Jones will battle Fabio “Jungle Boy” Serrao in the main event. The beatings begin at 7 p.m. In my experience, testosterone-juiced fans get so wound up at these things that there’s always the possibility of a solid fight in a nearby bar afterward. Bonus!
4. ENTERTAIN YOUR KIDS
Head to Expo Idaho on Saturday for a rock climbing wall, obstacle course, virtual reality station, petting zoo, jump house, craft stations, tsunami wave ride, reptile exhibit, nerf target shoot, surprise visit from Santa — OK, you get the picture. The Kids Discovery Expo runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Price: $3 general, free for children 12 and younger, veterans, active military and their family.
5. HOOP IT UP
College basketball season is here! After an underwhelming exhibition game last week against College of Southern Idaho (yo, a win is a win), Boise State opens its regular season at home Friday with Eastern Oregon. Then the Broncos welcome Southern Utah on Sunday. Get tickets to both games here.
