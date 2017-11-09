More Videos

  • Treefort Music Festival has music for all ages

    From the Boise All-Ages Movement Project to an acoustic Doug Martsch concert on Thursday, March 24, 2017, Treefort has music for everyone — and there's only more to come. Events run through Sunday.

From the Boise All-Ages Movement Project to an acoustic Doug Martsch concert on Thursday, March 24, 2017, Treefort has music for everyone — and there's only more to come. Events run through Sunday. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com
Words &amp; Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Change is in the air at next year’s Treefort. Here are details

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

November 09, 2017 11:31 AM

During six years, Treefort Music Fest has firmly taken root in Downtown Boise. The five-day barrage of bands, beer, food, film and other arts programming is a major regional success story. About 18,000 people participated last year, organizers said.

That doesn’t mean Treefort will rest on its laurels. Expect a few changes at the 2018 festival, which will be March 21-25.

Alefort, the exceptional, curated beer festival, will move to a larger location. So will its companion event, Foodfort, which showcases delicious bites from Boise chefs. Drinks and food will flow in the parking lot at 12th and Grove streets — behind The Owyhee.

Previously, Alefort and Foodfort shared a tented area outside the entrance to Treefort’s Main Stage. As they’ve gained popularity, it’s become increasingly crowded, both inside and outside. Moving around the corner will allow both events to grow. And provide more room for your belly to expand.

Along with the Alefort/Foodfort relocation, Treefort made several other announcements this morning.

(Sorry, none involved the bands. Expect the first announcement in early December. That’s also when ticket prices go up $20.)

▪ Comedyfort headliners have been revealed. They are British comedian Gina Yashere, a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” and Solomon Georgio, a gay, African immigrant who had a recent half-hour special on “Comedy Central Stand Up Presents.” Comedyfort will happen at Liquid Laughs and the Main Stage.

▪ A handful of Storyfort scribes have been announced: Jonathan Evison, William Evans, William Ritter and Rachel McKibbens.

▪ Tech-friendly Hackfort is launching a Hackfort Happy Hour this month, starting Nov. 21 at Lost Grove Brewing in Boise. Mark Solon of Techstars will speak.

▪ Kidfort will include cool collaborations with other forts. One example: A “How to Create a Street Taco” class for families, which will be held at Foodfort.

Tickets to Treefort Music Fest are on sale now.

For more preview details, check out the official blog post.

• • • 

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.