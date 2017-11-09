Change is in the air at next year’s Treefort. Here are details

During six years, Treefort Music Fest has firmly taken root in Downtown Boise. The five-day barrage of bands, beer, food, film and other arts programming is a major regional success story. About 18,000 people participated last year, organizers said.

That doesn’t mean Treefort will rest on its laurels. Expect a few changes at the 2018 festival, which will be March 21-25.

Alefort, the exceptional, curated beer festival, will move to a larger location. So will its companion event, Foodfort, which showcases delicious bites from Boise chefs. Drinks and food will flow in the parking lot at 12th and Grove streets — behind The Owyhee.

Previously, Alefort and Foodfort shared a tented area outside the entrance to Treefort’s Main Stage. As they’ve gained popularity, it’s become increasingly crowded, both inside and outside. Moving around the corner will allow both events to grow. And provide more room for your belly to expand.

Along with the Alefort/Foodfort relocation, Treefort made several other announcements this morning.

(Sorry, none involved the bands. Expect the first announcement in early December. That’s also when ticket prices go up $20.)

▪ Comedyfort headliners have been revealed. They are British comedian Gina Yashere, a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” and Solomon Georgio, a gay, African immigrant who had a recent half-hour special on “Comedy Central Stand Up Presents.” Comedyfort will happen at Liquid Laughs and the Main Stage.

▪ A handful of Storyfort scribes have been announced: Jonathan Evison, William Evans, William Ritter and Rachel McKibbens.

▪ Tech-friendly Hackfort is launching a Hackfort Happy Hour this month, starting Nov. 21 at Lost Grove Brewing in Boise. Mark Solon of Techstars will speak.

▪ Kidfort will include cool collaborations with other forts. One example: A “How to Create a Street Taco” class for families, which will be held at Foodfort.

Tickets to Treefort Music Fest are on sale now.

For more preview details, check out the official blog post.

• • •

