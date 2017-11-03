5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. SEE SOME SPORTS
The puck has hit the ice at CenturyLink Arena. The Idaho Steelheads welcome the Colorado Eagles for action Friday and Saturday. .... You’ve probably heard that ticket revenue keeps declining for Boise State football. Help turn things around by supporting the Broncos as they take on Nevada on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. ... Some of the world’s top motocross racers will compete Saturday inside the Ford Idaho Center at EnduroCross. New this year: The No Joke lane, which has “extra extreme” challenges on the track.
2. THINK SNOW
Bogus Basin will be open before you know it. To prepare, get your gear upgraded at the 67th annual Ski Swap, which takes over Expo Idaho from Friday through Sunday. Bring down your used equipment, check it in and sell it. Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation takes a 25 percent cut. Or just shop for some new stuff.
3. DO A CONCERT
The Ranch Club winds down its grand opening week with Americana musician Jeff Crosby on Friday and country performer Muzzie Braun on Saturday. Other weekend music highlights include indie act Edison on Saturday at Cinder Wines, world-music purveyor Nahko on Saturday at the Knitting Factory, hip-hop veteran Brother Ali on Saturday at the Reef, folksy Mandolin Orange on Sunday at The Olympic and hard rockers Nothing More on Sunday at the Knit.
4. GO SEE DANCE
Local dance fusion group LED will perform “Waters into Wilderness” on Friday at the Morrison Center. ... Meanwhile, local dancers and choreographers will present new choreography at Ballet Idaho’s “NewDance” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the up-close-and-personal Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy Annex.
5. EAT CHOCOLATE AND SHOP
More than 90 artisans will be at the 16th annual Craft & Chocolate Affaire on Friday and Saturday at the Nampa Civic Center. Although the event specializes in chocolate, you’ll also find tons of other options for early holiday shopping: soaps, pottery, woodworking, home decor, jewelry and more. It’s not just chocolate, either — you can sip a glass of wine while you shop.
BONUS: BARREL DOWNTOWN
Beer nerds will want to head to Taphouse Pub & Eatery, 760 W. Main St., for a barrel-aged Firestone Walker event beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. They’ll have a dozen Firestone Walker beers on tap, including Parabola, Helldorado, Stickee Monkee ’16, Bravo, Velvet Merkin ’16 and Bretta Weisse ’16. A brewery representative will be handing out swag, too.
• • •
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.
