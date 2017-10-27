Smoky Davis on State Street to be demolished, relocated for intersection expansion

1:13 Watch 5 years of JUMP construction in 1 time-lapse minute Pause

1:11 Northwest retailer Bi-Mart gets ready to open its latest store in Kuna

2:21 Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs

0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair

0:52 The knockout shot that put Idaho's Megan Yett on college volleyball radar

5:25 Navigating the new State Street turn

1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

1:01 Time-lapse video shows the rise of Idaho's tallest building at 8th & Main in Downtown Boise

5:03 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin