Things will get freaky Saturday night at Hannah's Zombie Prom.
5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

October 26, 2017 4:52 PM

1. WEAR A COSTUME

Forget it. I ain’t gonna prance around the bars in a costume on Halloween. This is because I am “a total dork,” according to the queen of Humpin’ Hannah’s. Yeah, yeah. Still, I won’t hold it against you if you wear a costume, nerds. Two of the higher-profile parties happen Saturday: Zombie Prom at Hannah’s and The Purge at China Blue/Dirty Little Roddy’s. If you’re hardcore, don’t forget about Hannah’s annual Exotic Erotica Ball on Tuesday, the actual Halloween.

2. GIVE THE RANCH A HAND

After polishing up its spurs, the recently reopened Ranch Club in Garden City is finally celebrating its official grand opening. If you haven’t been yet, this is the time to check it out. Live music in the coming week includes the Jeremiah James Gang this Friday and Saturday ($5), Tylor & The Train Robbers on Halloween (free), Jeff Crosby and the Refugees and Curtis/Sutton and the Scavengers on Friday, Nov. 3 ($12 advance/$15 door) and Muzzie Braun on Saturday, Nov. 4 ($15 door). Check out these specials: $2 PBR, $3 Shiner Bock and $3 Pendleton throughout the entire grand opening. You’ll also find daily food specials, starting with a $10 fish fry on Friday, $9 ribs with mashers and corn on Saturday and $10.50 finger steaks and fries on Sunday. Grab some grub — the Idaho Statesman restaurant critic did.

  • Idaho inspired menu reopens Ranch Club but the prancing horse still rules

    The Ranch Club in Garden City is entering a new era with a complete remodel. The distinctive entrance, used as a backdrop in the movie Bronco Billy, is about the only thing that hasn't changed.

Idaho inspired menu reopens Ranch Club but the prancing horse still rules

The Ranch Club in Garden City is entering a new era with a complete remodel. The distinctive entrance, used as a backdrop in the movie Bronco Billy, is about the only thing that hasn't changed.

Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

3. RESPECT BEER

Craving strange brew? First, check out this guide to bizarre Boise beers. Second, head to Woodland Empire Ale Craft on Friday for a taste of Leggo! waffle beer at the “Stranger Things Season 2” party. ... On Saturday, County Line Brewing will host a release party for 600 bombers of its barrel-aged R.I.P. Russian Imperial Stout ... Also on Saturday, 10 Barrel Brewing Co. will celebrate beer and boarding at its third annual Pray for Snow party. It’s 21 and older only, and in the parking lot at 11th and Bannock streets. (Not to be confused with Boise’s original Pray for Snow Winter Ale Festival Nov. 11 across the street from Tom Grainey’s.)

PickinOct28

4. BE A VEGETABLE

Get your last outdoor fix at the Boise Farmers Market at 10th and Grove streets. It moves indoors after this weekend. The Capital City Public Market on 8th Street between State and Main Streets will keep rockin’, although it’s getting smaller as the weather chills. This is the final weekend for the Emmett Farmers Market and Nampa Farmers Market. ... Would you rather shop for junk than veggies? Head to the Ford Idaho Center on Saturday and Sunday for the Pickin’ Treasure Valley Vintage Show and Artisan Market.

5. LAUGH AT THE EGYPTIAN

Does Mencia steal jokes? Does he not steal jokes? I dunno. Ask Joe Rogan. What I do know is that comedian Carlos Mencia will headline at the Egyptian Theatre on Friday. Mencia is best-known for the four years he hosted “Mind of Mencia” on Comedy Central. He specializes in humor involving ethnic stereotypes. Be warned: The dude is unafraid of vulgarity on stage.

• • • 

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

  • Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

    At a soft opening July 9, Dan Sell and Kasey Allen, owners of The Stil at 786 W. Broad St. in Boise, talked about the qualities that set their ice cream shop apart.

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

