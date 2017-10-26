Shorty’s Saloon in Garden City opens again — replaced by something ‘weird’

More Videos 1:30 New hotels enhance Downtown Boise Pause 1:00 A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site 1:05 Peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 0:53 Ironwood Social opens in Garden City 1:31 Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 2:46 Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 3:54 Targeting penalty was a learning experience for Boise State DE Chase Hatada 2:14 14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ironwood Social opens in Garden City Ironwood Social, 5467 W. Chinden Blvd., has opened in the former Shorty's Saloon space in Garden City, Idaho, with music, kombucha, beer, liquor, barbecue and more. Ironwood Social, 5467 W. Chinden Blvd., has opened in the former Shorty's Saloon space in Garden City, Idaho, with music, kombucha, beer, liquor, barbecue and more. Michael Deeds mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

