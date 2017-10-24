More Videos

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free. 1:11

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free.

Pause
A sneak peek at what an 'illuminated' 8th Street could look like 2:14

A sneak peek at what an 'illuminated' 8th Street could look like

International tour of tapas at Angell's Bar and Grill Renato 0:46

International tour of tapas at Angell's Bar and Grill Renato

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise 1:30

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 2:46

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

Boise State OC Zak Hill on Broncos' unique QB rotation 12:31

Boise State OC Zak Hill on Broncos' unique QB rotation

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 2:21

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on facing Utah State 13:39

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on facing Utah State

Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire 2:16

Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire

Deeds battles the Mega Bloody Mary at Homestead Bar & Grill 3:18

Deeds battles the Mega Bloody Mary at Homestead Bar & Grill

  • International tour of tapas at Angell's Bar and Grill Renato

    Longtime Boise chef Franck Bacquet showcases an international tour of tapas on the menu.

Longtime Boise chef Franck Bacquet showcases an international tour of tapas on the menu. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Longtime Boise chef Franck Bacquet showcases an international tour of tapas on the menu. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

Upscale restaurant closes in Downtown Boise after decades of steaks, cocktails

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

October 24, 2017 4:49 PM

When Angell’s Bar and Grill reopened in 2013 after being closed for half a year, it added a word to its name: Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato — “renato” loosely translating to “born again.”

It appears the restaurant, opened in 1981, will need another rebirth.

Angell’s has closed again, according to its website. Here’s the statement (including typos): “Angells Restaurant Closed its Doors today on 10/24. We want to thank all our customers for their patronage. Future reservation holder will be contacted by email.” (Those sentences are preceded by “Offline. Be Back Shortly” — apparently website-related messaging?)

Angell’s Facebook page gives no indication that the restaurant at 999 W. Main St. has shuttered. But phone calls go directly to voice mail. An email to co-owner Russell Dawe has not been returned. The doors were not locked during business hours this afternoon, and there was liquor behind the bar. But a ladder was near the cash register. The restaurant was not open.

Angell’s original owners, Bob and Mickey Angell, closed the restaurant and bar in January 2013 after they couldn’t find a buyer. Dawes reopened it as Angell’s Renato, rebooting the longtime steakhouse’s menu.

I’ll update this post if more information becomes available.

• • • 

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free. 1:11

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free.

Pause
A sneak peek at what an 'illuminated' 8th Street could look like 2:14

A sneak peek at what an 'illuminated' 8th Street could look like

International tour of tapas at Angell's Bar and Grill Renato 0:46

International tour of tapas at Angell's Bar and Grill Renato

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise 1:30

New hotels enhance Downtown Boise

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 2:46

Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays

Boise State OC Zak Hill on Broncos' unique QB rotation 12:31

Boise State OC Zak Hill on Broncos' unique QB rotation

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 2:21

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on facing Utah State 13:39

Boise State DC Andy Avalos on facing Utah State

Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire 2:16

Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire

Deeds battles the Mega Bloody Mary at Homestead Bar & Grill 3:18

Deeds battles the Mega Bloody Mary at Homestead Bar & Grill

  • Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

    At a soft opening July 9, Dan Sell and Kasey Allen, owners of The Stil at 786 W. Broad St. in Boise, talked about the qualities that set their ice cream shop apart.

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

View More Video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.