Upscale restaurant closes in Downtown Boise after decades of steaks, cocktails

When Angell’s Bar and Grill reopened in 2013 after being closed for half a year, it added a word to its name: Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato — “renato” loosely translating to “born again.”
It appears the restaurant, opened in 1981, will need another rebirth.
Angell’s has closed again, according to its website. Here’s the statement (including typos): “Angells Restaurant Closed its Doors today on 10/24. We want to thank all our customers for their patronage. Future reservation holder will be contacted by email.” (Those sentences are preceded by “Offline. Be Back Shortly” — apparently website-related messaging?)
Angell’s Facebook page gives no indication that the restaurant at 999 W. Main St. has shuttered. But phone calls go directly to voice mail. An email to co-owner Russell Dawe has not been returned. The doors were not locked during business hours this afternoon, and there was liquor behind the bar. But a ladder was near the cash register. The restaurant was not open.
Angell’s original owners, Bob and Mickey Angell, closed the restaurant and bar in January 2013 after they couldn’t find a buyer. Dawes reopened it as Angell’s Renato, rebooting the longtime steakhouse’s menu.
I’ll update this post if more information becomes available.
• • •
