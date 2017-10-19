5 – eh, more like 15 — Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. SEE A CLUB CONCERT
In the mood for live music? This weekend is jammed. On Friday, you can see Portland indie-folk-pop project La Bamba fill The Olympic with joy, or check out classic-rock-influenced Daring Greatly’s return to the Sapphire Room. (They sold it out last time). Also, rapper Yelawolf will headline the Knitting Factory, and Robert Wynia and The Sound will visit Neurolux. ... Ready for Saturday? RJ Mischo will bring blues to the Sapphire Room, Hollywood Undead will headbang at the Knitting Factory, and Fea will introduce Neurolux to Chicana girl punk. ... Still got energy Sunday? Funky stud Lyrics Born is gonna bust rhymes at The Olympic.
Lyrics Born - Don't Change from KEXP on Vimeo.
2. GRAB A BITE
Last call for a fish burrito at Pollo Rey. The Mexican restaurant, a Boise staple at the corner of 8th and Idaho streets since 1995, will close this weekend. Pollo Rey’s final day is Saturday. But don’t worry — something cool is coming in that space. ... On the not-so-local side of the food spectrum, Arby’s is doing something unusual Saturday. It’s selling a Venison Sandwich at all its restaurants.
3. DO SOME FOOTBALL
Boise State (4-2, 2-0) is supposed to mop up the blue turf with Wyoming (4-2, 2-0) on Saturday night — at least according to Las Vegas. So it should be a fun evening, even if the temperatures will probably be in the 40s at the 8:15 p.m. kickoff time. (There’s also a chance of rain. Sorry!) Here’s a game preview and guide.
4. PARTY AT A BREWERY
Payette Brewing Co. will celebrate the release of its new Sunday Mourning Breakfast Stout from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday with local collaborator Ironside Roasting Co. I haven’t tasted this beer, but it sounds intriguing. It’s made with barrel-aged coffee beans, bacon-smoked malt, oats and maple syrup. You’ll be able to snag a bomber of Sunday Mourning and an 8-ounce bag of Monday Mourning barrel-aged sumatra for $20. ... And Mother Earth Brew Co. in Nampa will host another Suds, Grubs and Sounds on Saturday with local food from Mister BBQ (1 to 6 p.m.) and live tunes from Ashley Rose (2 to 5 p.m.) I HAVE enjoyed a bottle of this year’s Four Seasons of Mother Earth: Autumn -- a crazy, barrel-aged imperial peanut butter stout. It’s like a dessert. They’re doing a three-year vertical. Should be a real treat. ... And neighborhood newcomer Clairvoyant Brewing will have bands Friday through Sunday as it celebrates its offical grand opening.
5. LAUGH DOWNTOWN
Comedian Jamal Doman is headlining at Liquid Laughs through Sunday. He’s a likeable, experienced comic with an urban vibe. Doman won’t make fun of you when you parallel park your tractor in front of the club, Idaho. Promise.
• • •
