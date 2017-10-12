Adrienne King, who played Alice Hardy in “Friday the 13th” and “Friday the 13th Part 2,” will be in Boise this weekend for a Q&A and panel discussion.
5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Parties, yes. Canoeing, no.

By Michael Deeds

October 12, 2017 4:49 PM

1. DON’T GO CANOEING

If you’re a horror-movie buff, head Downtown tonight through Saturday for the annual Idaho Horror Film Festival. Actress Adrienne King — Jason Vorhees’ favorite target in the early 1980s — will be in town for a screening, Q&A and panel. The three-day festival is filled with movies and special events.

2. CELEBRATE AN ANNIVERSARY

Boise’s barrel-aging favorite, Barbarian Brewing, will celebrate its Two Year Anniversary Party on Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m. with live music, food from Wetos Locos, fall beer releases and more. It happens at the Garden City brewery and taproom at 5270 W. Chinden Blvd. ... Craving local cider? Boise Bicycle Project will pour Meriwether Cider (and Idaho Kombucha and New Belgium beer) at its 10 Year Anniversary & Appreciation Celebration on Saturday. The social ride is at 5:30 p.m.; the party starts at 6 p.m. If you dig food truck grub, you’re in luck: tHe FuNkY tAco & B-Town Bistro will be in the house.

3. SEE SOME MUSIC

On Friday, Highly Suspect rocks the Knitting Factory and The Blow electro-pops into Neurolux. On Saturday, Craig Morgan brings country to the Revolution Center. On Sunday, Alison Krauss and David Gray wind down outdoor concert season at Outlaw Field. Prefer to stay warmer that night? Watch Barb Wire Dolls punk up The Olympic, The Interrupters and SWMRS perform at the Knit, or Girlpool invade Neurolux.

4. HEAD TO GOWEN FIELD

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Royal Canadian Snowbirds will put on an air show, Gowen Thunder 2017, on Saturday and Sunday. General admission is free, but you can also buy special seating: bleachers ($28) and VIP Thunderdome ($149, including on-site parking). Grab tickets online at gowenthunder.org.

5. TAKE AN ART TOUR

It’s that time again: Boise Open Studios Collective Organization — aka BOSCO — is hosting its Open Studios Weekend Tour. From Friday through Sunday, you can roll into local artists’ studios, check out their creative process — and buy artwork, if you’d like. There are a TON of artists doing it this year, and, trust me, they’re all stoked to host visitors. Check out the map here.

