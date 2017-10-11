Mason’s Hipster Apocalypse, an IPA that is 5.7 percent alcohol by volume, comes in 16-ounce cans. It’s not distributed in Idaho.
Mason’s Hipster Apocalypse, an IPA that is 5.7 percent alcohol by volume, comes in 16-ounce cans. It’s not distributed in Idaho. Jenny Webber Mason’s Brewing Co./Facebook
Mason’s Hipster Apocalypse, an IPA that is 5.7 percent alcohol by volume, comes in 16-ounce cans. It’s not distributed in Idaho. Jenny Webber Mason’s Brewing Co./Facebook
Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

Boise brewery in a legal spat over a beer name

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

October 11, 2017 1:53 PM

It’s beginning to feel like the hardest part about the craft beer industry isn’t brewing the product. It’s naming it.

10 Barrel Brewing Co., which has a brewpub in Downtown Boise, is the latest brewery to raise a fuss over a name. The complaint? Maine-based Mason’s Brewing Company is selling — and attempting to trademark the name of — a beer it calls Hipster Apocalypse. 10 Barrel alleges that this resembles its own Apocalypse IPA, and that consumers might be confused.

Mason’s posted a cease-and-desist letter from 10 Barrel’s legal representation on Facebook, along with choice thoughts about the situation.

Squabbles over beer monikers have become relatively commonplace. In Boise, Payette Brewing Co. renamed its flagship Outlaw IPA as Rustler IPA after receiving a cease-and-desist letter. And remember when Boise Brewing originally wanted to be called Bogus Brewing?

In the case of Mason’s versus 10 Barrel, many craft beer geeks inevitably will side with the little-known brewery.

More Videos

Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 0:20

Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires

Pause
Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 2:36

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S.

Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home 0:24

Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism?

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

Boise State LB Tyson Maeva 5:09

Boise State LB Tyson Maeva

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 1:54

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City

Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population 2:32

Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population

How your local beer gets from the tank to the can 1:27

How your local beer gets from the tank to the can

Here's how to make your Halloween baking the cutest (or creepiest!) 3:33

Here's how to make your Halloween baking the cutest (or creepiest!)

  • How your local beer gets from the tank to the can

    Craft breweries are popping up everywhere, and many have their own canning line. Take a look inside Payette Brewing Company to see the ins and outs of the canning process.

How your local beer gets from the tank to the can

Craft breweries are popping up everywhere, and many have their own canning line. Take a look inside Payette Brewing Company to see the ins and outs of the canning process.

Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com

Mason’s is a modest waterfront operation. But 10 Barrel, based in Bend, Oregon, is owned by international conglomerate Anheuser-Busch InBev — automatically turning hordes of beer drinkers against it.

The Hipster Apocalypse name obviously is a goof on the idea of a zombie apocalypse. Except with hipsters. The artwork on the can is actually pretty funny, right? Unfortunately, A-B InBev apparently doesn’t find the situation amusing.

• • • 

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 0:20

Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires

Pause
Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 2:36

Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S.

Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home 0:24

Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism?

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

Boise State LB Tyson Maeva 5:09

Boise State LB Tyson Maeva

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 1:54

Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City

Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population 2:32

Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population

How your local beer gets from the tank to the can 1:27

How your local beer gets from the tank to the can

Here's how to make your Halloween baking the cutest (or creepiest!) 3:33

Here's how to make your Halloween baking the cutest (or creepiest!)

  • Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

    At a soft opening July 9, Dan Sell and Kasey Allen, owners of The Stil at 786 W. Broad St. in Boise, talked about the qualities that set their ice cream shop apart.

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

View More Video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.