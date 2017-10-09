Boise, Nampa breweries win medals at esteemed Great American Beer Festival

More Videos 2:24 Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU Pause 0:30 Watch clouds cover Tamarack Resort in a dusting of snow 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 2:28 'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help. 2:36 Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 0:55 Hey, cyclists, here are the Idaho bike laws you should be following 1:59 Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room 5:10 Week 6 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 1:29 Free the Snake flotilla seeks to save wild salmon 4:28 Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How your local beer gets from the tank to the can Craft breweries are popping up everywhere, and many have their own canning line. Take a look inside Payette Brewing Company to see the ins and outs of the canning process. Craft breweries are popping up everywhere, and many have their own canning line. Take a look inside Payette Brewing Company to see the ins and outs of the canning process. Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com

Craft breweries are popping up everywhere, and many have their own canning line. Take a look inside Payette Brewing Company to see the ins and outs of the canning process. Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com