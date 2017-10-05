5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Party — or crawl — through the streets

1. HOIST ONE AT OKTOBERFEST
For the third year, Downtown Boise German hangout Prost! will throw an Oktoberfest Street Party. They’ll close off 8th for a massive beer garden in front of the pub on Friday and Saturday. “Last year was nuts,” Prost! co-owner Thomas Sayles says, “and I think we have refined it into an even better event this year.” You can dance to traditional German music from the Boise Edelweiss Band from 4:30 to 8:30 both days, plus Seattle band Hammerschlagen will rock starting at 8:45 Saturday night. It’s free and all-ages. The street closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 p.m. Saturday. Head into Prost! after that.
2. SEE AN ABOVE-AVERAGE JOE ... OR A COMMONAUT
Guitar mind-blower Joe Bonamassa returns to the Morrison Center for a concert Saturday. Blues, rock, metal, jazz — it’s hard to find a player more amazing than this cat. Rather support local music? Go see the original lineup of Boise new-wave kids The Commonauts on Saturday at Visual Arts Collective, along with friends Dirty Moogs, a.k.a. Belle, Mantooth, The GOV and King and Queen of the Losers.
3. CELEBRATE TURNING 40
It’s 40th anniversary time for The Record Exchange. Grab a free beer Thursday at the Staff Reunion and Customer Party (and give 94.9 FM’s Tim Johnstone a little good-natured grief), watch Boise bands perform Friday at the 1977 Covers Live! night (whaaaat — ’90s alt-rockers Dirt Fishermen reunited?) and see Anderson East in concert Sunday. It’s crazy to think that the RX has been open since 1977. Please enjoy that year’s best song below.
4. GET ARTY
Opera Idaho kicks off its season Friday and Sunday at the Egyptian Theatre with a performance of “L'elisir d'amore.” And local talent from Swell Artists Collective will showcase all sorts of cool stuff Saturday at the second annual Art Crawl, which snakes through a bunch of local bars.
5. WALK THE DOG
Take a mile-long jaunt with your favorite furry friend Saturday morning at See Spot Walk. The 25th annual event features all sorts of vendors, contests and more at Julia Davis Park.
• • •
