Alcohol-serving Treasure Valley movie theater closes

Pour one out for your discount theater homie.
Northern Lights Cinema Grill, which sold beer, wine and restaurant-style food, has closed. The duplex at Karcher Mall in Nampa shut down Monday, Oct. 2.
“For some, it is a sad day,” the theater posted on Facebook. “Apparently there were too many who this won’t bother in the least. Nampa had a great theater, events center and entertainment place. But, after attempting many different strategies, nothing was enough to keep us busy enough to keep the doors open.”
“There is some interest with a potential new owner and we are open to anyone who might be interested in taking over ownership and sees the potential it has but, short of that, the cinema is closed for now.”
Anyone who bought tickets to future events at Northern Lights can email info@northernlightscinemagrill for refund information.
Northern Lights opened in Nampa in 2009. It also has a location in Salem, Oregon. A server would deliver food such as burgers, burritos and pizza to tables. (Or popcorn, if you were a traditionalist.) You could order beer and wine at evening showings. Northern Lights also hosted special events such as live stand-up comedy, as well as UFC and Boise State football viewings.
I only visited once — when it first opened — but I had a good time. Northern Lights wasn’t trying to compete with the Edwards Cinemas of the world. But it had a comfortable, relatively affordable niche.
It also was one of the only theaters in the Boise area that serve alcohol.
If you enjoy a glass of wine or a beer with your movie, you can still head to The Flicks in Boise or Village Cinema in Meridian.
• • •
