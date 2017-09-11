Shut up, drivers. Shut up, bicyclists. Here are the real Idaho bike laws

More Videos 0:55 Cyclists don't have to stop at a stop sign in Idaho Pause 2:58 Tour an Idaho fish hatchery 2:21 DACA rally in Boise draws nearly 1,000 supporters 1:30 Did you miss the Broncos vs. Cougars game? Check out the highlights here 12:00 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin after WSU loss: 'We've got to eliminate the turnovers' 2:27 'We've been managing salmon wrong for about 125 years' 0:28 Watch the sun disappear into smoke over Boise in this time-lapse video 1:19 Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes? 2:48 Downtown Boise housing is booming 0:20 We're seeing less smoke in Boise -- here's where it's coming from Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cyclists don't have to stop at a stop sign in Idaho Idaho Stop Law allows cyclists to treat a stop sign as a yield sign, and a right light as a stop sign. Boise Police Officer Blake Slater shows in the video how you can ride safely in Idaho. Idaho Stop Law allows cyclists to treat a stop sign as a yield sign, and a right light as a stop sign. Boise Police Officer Blake Slater shows in the video how you can ride safely in Idaho. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com

Idaho Stop Law allows cyclists to treat a stop sign as a yield sign, and a right light as a stop sign. Boise Police Officer Blake Slater shows in the video how you can ride safely in Idaho. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com