5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise. And Meridian, Nampa & Caldwell. (OK, even Kuna)

1. STOMP IN NAMPA
If you’re a country music fan but didn’t make it to the weather-challenged Mountain Home festival last weekend, you can catch some star power Friday at this year’s Jacksons Country Stomp. Headliner Jake Owen will be joined by Cassadee Pope and Neil McCoy outdoors at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
2. PARTY IN KUNA
Yeah, it’s supposed to be things to do in Boise, but Kuna’s happenin’ this weekend! The annual Kuna Days runs from 4 p.m. to dusk Friday and 7 a.m. to dusk Saturday. You’ll find vendors, food and live music in the park both days, plus a “Wreck It Ralph” movie at dusk Friday, then a slew of Saturday activities — a Boy Scout breakfast, fun run, car show, parade (10 a.m.), free kids carnival, fire cookout and fireworks . The free Down N Dirty Youth Mud Obstacle Course runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday behind Kuna City Hall. For more details about the packed weekend, check out the full Kuna Days schedule.
3. ROCK LOCALLY
If you haven’t sipped an outdoor drink in the parking lot next to O’Michael’s Pub & Grill, 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, you’re missing out. Nestled against the Foothills, it’s like a backyard neighborhood party. The Emily Stanton Band will heat things up with R&B, pop and soul grooves from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. No cover. ... The All New High Street Party Band will put on a free concert with opener Pamela DeMarche Band from 5:30 to 8:30 Friday at The Village at Meridian’s Rock the Village series. .... On Saturday evening, Blues on the Banks features guitar and harmonica stud Studebaker John with locals Jake Leg and The Blues Directors outside Stewart’s Bar & Grill in Caldwell. ... And Americana band Curtis/Sutton & The Scavengers will host a record-release show Friday night at Pengilly’s Saloon, 513 W. Main St., in Downtown Boise.
4. SEE A MOVIE
The Boise premiere of “Blood Road” chronicles the journey of hardcore riders Rebecca Rusch and Huyen Nguyen as they pedal 1,200 miles along the Ho Chi Minh Trail to reach the crash site of Ruschs’s father, a U.S. Air Force pilot who was shot down over Laos in the Vietnam War. Rusch will introduce the film and answer questions starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre. It’s $14 and proceeds benefit the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) America, the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance and Boise GreenBike. ... Families have two chances to catch a dusk screening of animated Pixar film “Finding Dory” outdoors — either Friday at Settlers Park in Meridian or Saturday at Ivywild Park in Boise. Both events are free.
5. TAKE BACK SUNDAY
It makes sense to refrain from partying at the end of the weekend. Meh. Take back your Sunday with Taking Back Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St. Be warned: One of the opening bands is Every Time I Die, which might reflect how you feel Monday at work.
• • •
