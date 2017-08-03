Rock band Third Eye Blind — known for 1990s radio staples such as “Semi-Charmed Life” and “Jumper” — will headline at the Knitting Factory in Boise.
New Boise concerts: Third Eye Blind, Buckethead, Jerry Douglas, Interrupters, SWMRS

By Michael Deeds

August 03, 2017 10:27 AM

Buckethead w/Brain & Brewer: 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $20. ICTickets. $23 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 4

The Interrupters / SWMRS: 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $14. TicketWeb. $16 day of show. Opening: Sharp Shock. On sale at 9 a.m. Aug. 4

The Jerry Douglas Band: 8 p.m. Nov. 6, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $30 and $35. Ticketmaster. On sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 4

Third Eye Blind: 9 p.m. Nov. 11, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $37.50. TicketWeb. $40 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 4

