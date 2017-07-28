Adidas had artists design a shoe for all 50 states. Idaho’s is, um, quite the gem

To celebrate the Fourth of July, Adidas sportswear company partnered with women’s lifestyle website Refinery29 to design a special shoe for all 50 states.
Eleven female artists were enlisted to create the “Boost the Nation” line, made from Adidas’ $180 UltraBoost X shoe. The custom shoes then went up for auction, and proceeds benefited Women Win, “the global leader in girls’ empowerment through sport.”
Fun idea. Excellent cause. Best of all, it’s not a stupid Big Baller Brand sneaker.
Still, it’s hard to imagine the Idaho shoe getting much traction.
My cowboy hat is off to Dallas-based artist Carrie Chan. Coming up with special sneaks for multiple states must have required major brainstorming.
Yet, to my untrained eyes, her Idaho shoe basically looks like my 7-year-old son busted out his watercolor set and blobbed on purple.
“I looked to the state gems and stones for inspiration,” Chan states in an article at Business Insider, “which is a star garnet for Idaho.”
Idaho is the Gem State. Ah, yes. I take back that part about major brainstorming. She did nail the color.
Check out all 50 shoes for all 50 states.
Gee, isn’t it hard not to be jealous of that New Jersey pizza shoe? Or the even cheesier Wisconsin sneaker?
Color me purple, but I’m fine with the Idaho shoe. Thank you, Ms. Chan, for not making it a giant potato.
• • •
