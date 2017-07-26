Memorial Stadium has become a popular spot for outdoor concerts since the Summerfield series began in 2016.
Outdoor concert canceled at Memorial (Hawks) Stadium

By Michael Deeds

July 26, 2017 1:58 PM

The five-show Summerfield Concerts at Memorial Stadium series in Boise just became a four-show series.

The Thursday, Sept. 14, concert by Glass Animals has been canceled.

Memorial Stadium — home of the Boise Hawks baseball team — already has hosted shows this summer headlined by Odesza, The Shins and Slightly Stoopid. Hoping to see Modest Mouse on Saturday, Sept. 23? You’re still in luck.

But the other indie-rock act Boiseans wanted to check out — the one from England — officially is a no go.

“We are really sad to announce that due to a scheduling conflict that was completely unforeseen we won’t be able to make it to your city to play Summerfield Concerts ... ,” Glass Animals said in a message posted by promoter Knitting Factory Entertainment. “Any tickets purchased via Ticketweb will be automatically refunded. All other tickets are refundable at the place that you purchased them. We really are disappointed by this, but we will be back, and we will give you a show to remember to make up for any trouble that we have caused you. See you soon.”

The Glass Animals concert scheduled for the next day in Troutdale, Oregon, is still happening, according to the band’s Facebook page.

Since releasing their debut album “Zaba” in 2014 and following up with “How to Be a Human Being” in 2016, Glass Animals’ star has risen steadily. Driven by the popularity of trippy, dreamy songs such as “Gooey” and the new “Pork Soda,” the group’s summer dates included a sold-out show tonight at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

