July 12, 2017 11:32 AM

Free drinks all day at new Black Rock Coffee Bar opening Friday

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Caffeine purveyor Black Rock Coffee Bar is finding a home away from home in Idaho.

The Portland-based operation, which has locations in Meridian and Boise, will open a third franchise at 2499 E. Fairview Ave. on Friday.

The efficient, double-lane drive-thru near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Eagle Road plans to celebrate from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. by offering all 16-ounce drinks free. Black Rock has partnered with its neighbor, Kore North bike and skate shop, to give away a free cruiser bicycle, too.

On Saturday, customer appreciation will continue at the new Black Rock with “buy one, get one.”

Black Rock Coffee Bar made its Idaho debut last year in September at 1757 W. Chinden Blvd. in Meridian, then followed up in November at 1604 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Two more Treasure Valley locations are on the way — one near Cloverdale and Ustick roads, the other near Fairview Avenue and Etheridge Lane. Both should by open by October or November, co-owner Mike Goergen says.

Black Rock Coffee Bar has about 45 stores in Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho and Arizona. Goergen, who lives in Medford, Ore., owns the Treasure Valley locations with Chris Wright of Meridian.

• • • 

