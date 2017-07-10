Idaho restaurants win Wine Spectator awards

Time to raise a toast, Boise. Eight Idaho restaurants — including five in the Boise area — received honors in the newly released Wine Spectator 2017 Restaurant Awards.
The annual awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine, were doled out to 3,592 restaurants in more than 75 countries. They’re included in the August edition of Wine Spectator, which will arrive on newsstands July 18.
There are three award levels: Award of Excellence (2,335 winners), Best of Award of Excellence (1,168) and Grand Award (89).
Impressively, two Idaho restaurants received a Best of Award of Excellence: Chandlers Steakhouse, 981 W. Grove St. in Boise, and Candle in the Woods, 11805 E. Nunn Road in Athol.
Six received an Award of Excellence: Bella Aquila, 775 S. Rivershore Lane in Eagle; Capitol Cellars, 110 S. 5th St. in Boise; Fork, 199 N. 8th St. in Boise; Ill Naso, 480 Washington Ave. in Ketchum; Mai Thai, 750 W. Idaho St. in Boise; and The Narrows at Shore Lodge, 501 W. Lake St. in McCall.
Restaurateurs pay an entry fee to be considered for the awards, which “recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers.”
Not all restaurants that enter make the cut. So being awarded is a significant achievement — a way to inform customers that if you’re serious about wine, you’re heading to the right dining destination.
• • •
