Diplo, shown performing at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center in Los Angeles, will fire up dance-music fans in Nampa on Saturday, Sept 16.
Diplo, shown performing at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center in Los Angeles, will fire up dance-music fans in Nampa on Saturday, Sept 16. Chris Pizzello Invision/AP
Diplo, shown performing at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center in Los Angeles, will fire up dance-music fans in Nampa on Saturday, Sept 16. Chris Pizzello Invision/AP
Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

July 10, 2017 10:41 AM

Internationally famous DJ, producer to headline Life in Color festival in Nampa

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

When the Life in Color tour made its first Idaho appearance last year at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, it drew more than 4,000 fans.

It’s gonna be bigger this time around.

Diplo — one of the top DJs on the planet — will headline the Sept. 16 show, which is known as “the world’s largest paint party.”

Diplo, also a member of electronic trio Major Lazer, has never performed in the Boise area. He is a Grammy Award winner and was named Dance Artist of the Year in 2016 by Billboard.

Life in Color also will feature Boombox Cartel, Zak Downtown and special guests. By the way, Sept. 16 is a Saturday, so be ready to party. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at ICTickets for $30 (first 500), $35 (second 500) and $40 (normal general-admission). They’re $45 day of show. Special packages also will be sold featuring express entry, paint and more.

Here’s what things looked like last year in Nampa.

Warning: profanity in video.

• • • 

Want the latest Idaho entertainment news? Track Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise

Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise 1:40

Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise
Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations 1:50

Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations
Trail to Stack Rock is open 1:21

Trail to Stack Rock is open

View More Video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Idaho Statesman Entertainment Editor Michael Deeds writes about music, comedy, beer, nightlife — the fun stuff. He also hosts “The Other Studio” at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.