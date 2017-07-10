Internationally famous DJ, producer to headline Life in Color festival in Nampa

When the Life in Color tour made its first Idaho appearance last year at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, it drew more than 4,000 fans.
It’s gonna be bigger this time around.
Diplo — one of the top DJs on the planet — will headline the Sept. 16 show, which is known as “the world’s largest paint party.”
Diplo, also a member of electronic trio Major Lazer, has never performed in the Boise area. He is a Grammy Award winner and was named Dance Artist of the Year in 2016 by Billboard.
Life in Color also will feature Boombox Cartel, Zak Downtown and special guests. By the way, Sept. 16 is a Saturday, so be ready to party. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at ICTickets for $30 (first 500), $35 (second 500) and $40 (normal general-admission). They’re $45 day of show. Special packages also will be sold featuring express entry, paint and more.
Here’s what things looked like last year in Nampa.
Warning: profanity in video.
• • •
