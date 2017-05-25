If you love outdoor music, it’s time to play ball. James Mercer and his band, The Shins, will headline on Memorial Day at the home of the Boise Hawks.
Words &amp; Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

May 25, 2017 12:56 PM

5 things to do on Memorial Day weekend in Boise

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

1. ROCK OUT — OUTDOORS

After last weekend’s sold-out Odesza concert — 4,500 fans! — Memorial Stadium will welcome another show at 6:30 p.m. Monday. This one is an indie-rock marathon with The Shins, Built To Spill and Surfer Blood. Visit TicketWeb.com for tickets, which are $36.50 lawn, $47 seated. ... Or yank the top off the Jeep on Sunday and cruise out to Lucky Peak State Park for the start of the Idaho Songwriters in the Park series at Sandy Point. Bill Coffey headlines with Tylor Ketchum opening. Music starts at 2 p.m. It’s free, but there’s a $5 vehicle charge.

• • • 

2. HIT A MARKET

With Idaho weather nearly perfect — that can’t last, right? — now is a terrific time to peruse local produce, gourmet food and nifty crafts at Saturday farmers markets. Check out the Boise Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10th and Grove streets, the Capital City Public Market from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on 8th Street from Main to State streets, the Eagle Saturday Market from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., the Kuna Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon at Kuna City Park, and the Nampa Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Longbranch Parking Lot, 13th and Front streets.

• • • 

3. HEAD FOR THE MOUNTAINS

This weekend is the traditional kickoff of camping season. Things are a bit fussier than usual this year because of water levels and damaged roads. That said, most campgrounds will be open, and you can check IdahoStatesman.com for updates. (Search word: “campgrounds.”) Check for reservations at recreation.gov and parksandrecreation.idaho.gov. Can’t find what you want? You can always roll into first-come, first-served campgrounds.

• • • 

B17tour_007
Tour aircraft maintenance officer Bill Hooten takes a fuel sample while performing preflight checks on EAA’s B-17, “Aluminum Overcast” in Ogden, Utah.
Brady Lane EAA

4. FLY HIGH

“Aluminum Overcast,” one of 13 airworthy B-17s still left in the universe, will visit the Nampa Municipal Airport from Thursday through Monday. Known as Flying Fortresses, these 65,000-pound bombers were an explosive force in World War II. Check out this breathtaking machine — or take a flight. Ground tours are from 2 to 5 p.m. ($10, or $20 per family). Flights are at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. ($449 non-member advance at eaa.org, $475 non-member walk-up).

• • • 

5. DO THE BARD

As you might notice on the cover of this week’s Scene magazine, Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s season has arrived. The weather might be balmy, but the atmosphere will be chilling. “Wait Until Dark” is a thriller about a blind woman terrorized by con-man thugs. See it Friday (preview), Saturday (opening) and Sunday (family night). Visit IdahoShakespeare.org for tickets. This play is recommended for ages 14 and older because of adult themes and violence.

• • • 

Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds

