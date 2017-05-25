New pizza restaurant, pub to open today in Boise

Growler’s Pizza Grill, which opened in McCall four years ago, will make its Boise debut today.
The pizza, burger and beer hangout will open at 11 a.m. at 9931 W. Cable Car St., suite 110 — about 1/4 mile east of Overland and Five Mile roads.
Growler’s is a family-friendly destination, co-owner Jennifer Summers said, with multiple big-screen TVs for watching sports. The restaurant specializes in pizza but serves other pub comfort food, too.
“Our menu offers a good variety of freshly made selections: Pizza, burgers, sandwiches, salad bar and breakfast,” she said. Breakfast isn’t being offered yet in Boise, but it will be available on Saturdays and Sundays “soon-ish,” she added.
Six of the restaurant’s 12 taps will pour beer from McCall’s Broken Horn Brewing Company. There’s also a cider tap that will open with Longdrop Cider.
Growler’s in Boise is about twice as big inside as the original restaurant. The indoor seating capacity is around 125. There’s also patio dining outside.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (or close) Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (or close) Friday and Saturday. Those hours might be adjusted in the future, Summers said.
Online: growlerspizza.com.
• • •
