Growler’s, which sells and fills 64-ounce beer growlers, will dedicate half its taps to McCall-based Broken Horn Brewing Company.
Growler’s, which sells and fills 64-ounce beer growlers, will dedicate half its taps to McCall-based Broken Horn Brewing Company. Growler’s
Growler’s, which sells and fills 64-ounce beer growlers, will dedicate half its taps to McCall-based Broken Horn Brewing Company. Growler’s
Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

May 25, 2017 9:35 AM

New pizza restaurant, pub to open today in Boise

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Growler’s Pizza Grill, which opened in McCall four years ago, will make its Boise debut today.

The pizza, burger and beer hangout will open at 11 a.m. at 9931 W. Cable Car St., suite 110 — about 1/4 mile east of Overland and Five Mile roads.

Growler’s is a family-friendly destination, co-owner Jennifer Summers said, with multiple big-screen TVs for watching sports. The restaurant specializes in pizza but serves other pub comfort food, too.

Our menu offers a good variety of freshly made selections: Pizza, burgers, sandwiches, salad bar and breakfast,” she said. Breakfast isn’t being offered yet in Boise, but it will be available on Saturdays and Sundays “soon-ish,” she added.

Six of the restaurant’s 12 taps will pour beer from McCall’s Broken Horn Brewing Company. There’s also a cider tap that will open with Longdrop Cider.

Growler’s in Boise is about twice as big inside as the original restaurant. The indoor seating capacity is around 125. There’s also patio dining outside.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (or close) Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (or close) Friday and Saturday. Those hours might be adjusted in the future, Summers said.

Online: growlerspizza.com.

• • • 

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Track Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his 1:31

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail
'Letters from Anne & Martin' performed in Boise after vandals mar memorial 2:33

'Letters from Anne & Martin' performed in Boise after vandals mar memorial
Canyon Sheriff targets loophole that excuses medical neglect of parents 3:13

Canyon Sheriff targets loophole that excuses medical neglect of parents

View More Video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Idaho Statesman Entertainment Editor Michael Deeds writes about music, comedy, beer, nightlife — the fun stuff. He also hosts “The Other Studio” at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.

Entertainment Videos