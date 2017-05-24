The Ranch Club closed unexpectedly in February but promised to return.
The Ranch Club closed unexpectedly in February but promised to return.
Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

May 24, 2017 1:42 PM

Ranch Club to return in June as ‘outlaw’ country bar

By Michael Deeds

Don’t expect the same ol’ Ranch Club when the landmark watering hole reopens June 2.

After closing in February, the nightclub at 3544 W. Chinden Blvd. was purchased by Boise bar mogul Jason Kovac. He’s been remodeling the space since, creating a new stage, dance floor and food menu.

“It’s beautiful,” he says.

The Ranch Club will reopen Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, with live music and no cover charge. Smoking won’t be allowed inside — a first in the bar’s storied history. Garden City law still allows smoking in bars.

Two Idaho groups will break in the new stage. Buddy DeVore and the Faded Cowboys will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. Dusty Leigh and the Claim Jumpers will perform during the same time slot Saturday.

Ranch Club logo

Aiming for an outlaw country feel, Kovac has embellished a new Ranch Club logo with the word “outlaw.”

(In the words of Cosmo Kramer: “Giddy up!”)

An official grand-opening celebration is being planned for later in June.

Keep up with the Ranch Club on Facebook.

• • • 

