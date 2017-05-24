A “coming soon” banner has been posted at the future location of Cold Stone Creamery in Boise.
May 24, 2017 9:08 AM

Cold Stone Creamery to open second Boise ice cream parlor

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Ah, yeah, Boise. We gonna get free ice cream again.

The city’s second Cold Stone Creamery is set to open as soon as Aug. 1 at 7546 W. State St. — in the North Pointe development across from Wal-Mart. As hungry Idahoans discovered when Cold Stone opened at 1028 S. Vista Ave. in November, that means free ice cream for a few hours during the grand opening.

Cold Stone will join restaurants such as Jersey Mike’s Subs, Chipotle, Smashburger and Native Grill & Wings that already have opened at North Pointe.

Owner Conrad Lee hasn’t firmed up the celebration date yet — nor the Aug. 1 opening. (Hey, it might be Cold Stone, but it ain’t set in stone.) “Both dates are tentative,” he says. “If we open sooner, that would be great.”

Whatever the case, Boise will have more slab-mixed ice cream soon — from four Cold Stones in the Treasure Valley, counting the Meridian and Nampa locations.

• • • 

