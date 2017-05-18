Outdoor concert season begins Saturday

Based on chilly temperatures this week, it seemed early to consider the start of the summer concert season. But the thermometer has inched upward, and Memorial Stadium will kick off its Summerfield Concerts series with weather that is inarguably pleasant. Seattle electronic music duo Odesza — nominated for a Grammy in 2015 for its song “Say My Name” (featuring Zyra, RAC mix) — will headline an evening that also includes Slow Magic and Fakear. Take off your shoes and dance in the grass.
7 p.m. May 20, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $35. TicketWeb. $40 day of show.
