Modest Mouse to perform a Saturday-night stadium concert in Boise

Northwest indie-rock royalty Modest Mouse is headed back to Boise for its second concert in two years.
The Portland-based band will headline an outdoor show Saturday, Sept. 23, at Memorial Stadium — home of the Boise Hawks baseball team.
General-admission tickets to the 7 p.m. show go on sale for $39.50 at 10 a.m. Friday at TicketWeb.
Known for mid-2000s hits such as “Float On” and “Dashboard,” Modest Mouse last visited the Treasure Valley in 2015 for a gig at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Quirky, charismatic frontman Isaac Brock formed Modest Mouse in 1992 in Issaquah, Washington.
This is the fourth show announced at this year’s Summerfield Concerts at Memorial Stadium series. Gigs already on sale include Odesza/Slow Magic/Fakear (May 20), The Shins/Built To Spill/Surfer Blood (May 29) and Slightly Stoopid/Iration/J Boog/The Movement (July 14).
• • •
