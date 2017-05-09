Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

May 09, 2017 9:59 AM

Modest Mouse to perform a Saturday-night stadium concert in Boise

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Northwest indie-rock royalty Modest Mouse is headed back to Boise for its second concert in two years.

The Portland-based band will headline an outdoor show Saturday, Sept. 23, at Memorial Stadium — home of the Boise Hawks baseball team.

General-admission tickets to the 7 p.m. show go on sale for $39.50 at 10 a.m. Friday at TicketWeb.

Known for mid-2000s hits such as “Float On” and “Dashboard,” Modest Mouse last visited the Treasure Valley in 2015 for a gig at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Quirky, charismatic frontman Isaac Brock formed Modest Mouse in 1992 in Issaquah, Washington.

This is the fourth show announced at this year’s Summerfield Concerts at Memorial Stadium series. Gigs already on sale include Odesza/Slow Magic/Fakear (May 20), The Shins/Built To Spill/Surfer Blood (May 29) and Slightly Stoopid/Iration/J Boog/The Movement (July 14).

• • • 

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Track Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

Warning: profanity

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his 1:31

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail
Mark Durcan welcomes Sanjay Mehrohtra to Micron 3:26

Mark Durcan welcomes Sanjay Mehrohtra to Micron
Elmore County resident's video shows severe flooding in mountain town 0:31

Elmore County resident's video shows severe flooding in mountain town

View More Video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Idaho Statesman Entertainment Editor Michael Deeds writes about music, comedy, beer, nightlife — the fun stuff. He also hosts “The Other Studio” at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.

Entertainment Videos