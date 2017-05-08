Outlaw Field announces its fifth Boise summer concert

With one month left before John Mellencamp kicks off the Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field summer concert series, some music fans are beginning to wonder why there are only four shows on the schedule.
Have no fear. As of this morning, there are five.
Emo rockers Dashboard Confessional will headline a 6:30 p.m. concert on Monday, July 17. Tour mates All-American Rejects will open.
A major band in the 2000s with modern-rock hits such as “Stolen” and “Hands Down,” Dashboard Confessional last visited Boise in 2016 when it performed with Taking Back Sunday at the Revolution Center in Garden City.
General-admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $39.75 at Ticketmaster.
Concertgoers can expect more Outlaw Field concerts to trickle out in the coming weeks. And don’t forget about Tour de Fat, although it isn’t an official part of the series.
