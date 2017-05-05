Fast-casual Asian restaurant to open soon in Boise with big portions, marinated meats

Boise diners who enjoy Japanese cuisine have reason to smile: Happy Teriyaki is on the way.
The restaurant, which has Idaho locations in Eagle, Meridian and Nampa, plans to open at 6578 S. Federal Way this summer, according to Patrick McKeegan, the architect working on the project.
The space used to be Thai House Express, which has closed, he said.
The latest Happy Teriyaki opened last year in Eagle. In a positive review, restaurant critic James Patrick Kelly wrote that the order-at-the-counter restaurant “covers the bases well.”
“The smell of marinated, grilled meats — giving off that smoky, gingery and soy sauce aroma — is incredibly alluring,” he explained. “... Happy Teriyaki specializes in large portions of teriyaki (served with steamed rice and veggies), yet diners also can score other Nipponese offerings such as stir-fried udon noodles, fried rice, tempura and a few expected sides — served on earthenware platters. And let's not forget all those fruity bubble teas with chewy tapioca pearls at the bottom.”
Online: ilovehappyteriyaki.com.
