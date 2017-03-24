Want to own a brewery? New pub, pizzeria in Avimor seeks investors

A new local brewery isn’t just tempting you with a future drink — it wants to offer you a piece of the pie.
Pizza pie, to be precise. Spring Creek Brewing Company, a planned brewery and pizzeria on Idaho 55 serving the Avimor community, is seeking investors.
With plans to break ground this summer, Spring Creek would join Boise Brewing as a community-owned brewery in the Treasure Valley. Boise Brewing, 521 W. Broad St. generated $400,000 prior to opening in 2014, and recently offered shares for the second time.
“The offering is designed to allow our friends, neighbors, and regular people to invest, and so that we can meet our total startup cost needs,” Spring Creek Brewing owners Jeff Badigian and Marc Grubert said in a press release.
Spring Creek community memberships are available at two levels — $1,000-$5,999 and $6,000 or more — with various perks. If you’re up for the larger membership, you’ll get two free pints a week and two free growler fills per month.
Situated five miles north of Eagle at 18651 N. Streams Edge Way, Spring Creek plans to offer artisan pizza and other pub food to complement its craft brews.
For more information, visit Spring Creek on Facebook or email invest@springcreekbrewing.com.
