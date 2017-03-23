3 new Boise concerts: Beach Boys, Spoon, Taking Back Sunday

The Beach Boys: 7 p.m. July 9, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $35, $45 and $65. ICTickets. On sale at 10 a.m. March 24
Taking Back Sunday: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $28. TicketWeb. $30 day of show. Opening: Every Time I Die, All Get Out. On sale at 10 a.m. March 24
Spoon: 8 p.m. Sept. 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $28.50. TicketWeb. $30 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. March 24
