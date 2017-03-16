5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. GO WEST

She’s been compared to country greats ranging from Loretta Lynn to Wanda Jackson. Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys produced her second album. If you’re a fan of classic and outlaw country, you need to check out Nikki Lane. She headlines Saturday at The Olympic in Downtown Boise. • Looking for mountain music instead? Headbang to progressive bluegrass Sunday with Yonder Mountain String Band at the Knitting Factory.

2. GO GREEN

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year, so expect full-on debauchery at Boise-area bars during the evening. (St. Patrick’s Day, like New Year’s Eve, is sometimes referred to as “amateur night” in the bar industry.) You can party during the day, too. Restaurants will have special menus and other Irish-themed entertainment. Here’s a guide to local celebrations.