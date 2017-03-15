Idaho is missing from James Beard Award finalists — again

The finalists for 2017 James Beard Foundation Awards were announced this morning, and the results were predictable for Idaho.
Talented chefs Kris Komori (of State & Lemp in Boise) and Laurent Zirotti (of Fleur de Sel in Post Falls), who were among 20 semifinalists for Best Chef: Northwest, are not among the five finalist nominees in the category.
The Gem State has never advanced past the semifinals. Whether the chefs are deserving or not, the politics of James Beard voting stacks the deck against Idaho.
It’s a major honor to be named a James Beard semifinalist. Komori and Zirotti most certainly are hoping for that distinction again in 2018.
But it would sure feel good for Boise — or Anywhere, Idaho — to get over the hump. Just once.
