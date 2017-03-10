Huge, Texas-size ‘food truck’ debuts Saturday in Boise — with free samples

There are food trucks. Then there is Smoke & Thyme.
The 40-foot long, 8-foot wide trailer is sure to draw attention Saturday when sweet-smelling plum and oak tree smoke starts billowing in the parking lot at Fulton Street and Capitol Boulevard.
Boise’s new “urban outdoor kitchen” will smoke free samples to be offered Saturday, and possibly Sunday, across the street at Longdrop Cider Co., 603 S. Capitol Blvd. (Samples will not be served at the trailer).
“Honestly, we need to give all this equipment a pretty good workout over the weekend,” owner Dave Haley says.
After the weekend test run, Smoke & Thyme will open officially Monday, providing menu items sold at Longdrop. Samples this weekend will include the Smoked Oxtail Sandwich, Chopped Pork Sandwich and Maple Bacon Peanuts.
When White Dog Brewing Co. and The Gas Lantern Drinking Company join Longdrop in the same building — both slated to open around mid-May, Haley says — Smoke & Thyme will cook up the orders for their menus, too.
“Just the whole vibe of the block is gonna be great,” Haley says.
In the coming weeks, Smoke & Thyme will relocate across Fulton Street into the alley next to White Dog — as tight of a fit as that might appear.
“We measured it all out before I bought this thing,” Haley says. “It was actually built as a barbecue competition trailer in Texas. I searched nationwide for this. You can’t find another like this in the West. You can find ’em in the South.”
With two 6-foot smokers and a full kitchen, Smoke & Thyme can accommodate a staff of five workers.
Speaking of workers? The Downtown sort wearing orange vests will be a target customer for Smoke & Thyme.
“We’re hoping for a lot of construction guys during the day,” Longdrop owner Chris Blanchard says.
Want to check out the food? Longdrop hours: 4 p.m. to close Monday through Thursday, noon to close Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
