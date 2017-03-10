Country band Lady Antebellum to perform outdoor country concert

Country group Lady Antebellum will perform a summer concert Friday, Sept. 1, at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa.
The Grammy-winning band is known for No. 1 hits such as “Need You Now” and “Our Kind of Love.”
Tickets to the 7 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. March 17 at ICTickets for $39.75 lawn, $49.75 reserved and $69.75 golden circle.
Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young will open the concert.
Lady Antebellum’s last visit to the Treasure Valley was a 2014 concert at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
• • •
