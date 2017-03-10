Words & Deeds

March 10, 2017 10:58 AM

Country band Lady Antebellum to perform outdoor country concert

Michael Deeds

By Michael Deeds

Country group Lady Antebellum will perform a summer concert Friday, Sept. 1, at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa.

The Grammy-winning band is known for No. 1 hits such as “Need You Now” and “Our Kind of Love.”

Tickets to the 7 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. March 17 at ICTickets for $39.75 lawn, $49.75 reserved and $69.75 golden circle.

Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young will open the concert.

Lady Antebellum’s last visit to the Treasure Valley was a 2014 concert at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.

• • • 

