5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. ROCK OUT
Seattle math-rockers Minus the Bear are reason enough to visit the Knitting Factory on Friday night. But whaaa? Beach Slang is opening? That stage is gonna rock. If you’re in a tribute band mood (ya dork!), go check out Strangelove, who will pay tribute to Depeche Mode on Saturday at the Revolution Center. Is intricate acoustic guitar more your thing? British fingerstylist Adrian Legg will dazzle at Reef on Sunday.
2. HECKLE A COMEDIAN
Or maybe not. If you do, however, stand-up comedian Patrick Melton will destroy you in the process of creating laughs. Melton, who headlines today through Sunday at Liquid Laughs, is freaking hilarious. (And R-rated, so don’t click those links if that offends you, Mom.) Actually, if you’re gonna heckle, why not terrorize a dude who isn’t supposed to move his lips? Bafflingly ubiquitous comedic ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will hit the Taco Bell Arena stage Saturday for a show at — huh, 5 p.m.? What, does Achmed the Terrorist have to be in bed before dark?
Warning: profanity, crudeness, blah, blah
3. HAIL TO THE KING
Riding an “Apocalypse Now” stylistic vibe, the new “Kong: Skull Island” movie is getting good reviews across the board. Sometimes it’s OK to munch popcorn and watch a mindless blockbuster monster movie. Go for the extra pump of butter.
4. REV YOUR ENGINE
The 45th annual Boise Roadster Show roars into all the Expo Idaho buildings Friday through Sunday. It features “an amazing cross-section of rods, trucks, street machines, restoreds, customs, bikes, and more.” And other stuff I’m clueless about. Watch the vid.
5. SKATE BY
From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, it’s Free Skate Day at CenturyLink Arena. Zip around the rink, get your photo taken with Idaho Steelheads hockey players and hang out with the mascot. They’ll have a limited amount of skates, so if you have a pair, bring them. Also, two cans of food for The Idaho Foodbank will get you two tickets to the Steelheads game against Rapid City on March 15.
