Words & Deeds

March 9, 2017 11:15 AM

5 new Boise concerts: Rancid, Korn, Slightly Stoopid, Travis Scott, more ...

Michael Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Joseph: 8 p.m. May 24, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $22 day of show. Portion of the proceeds to benefit the Idaho Youth Ranch. On sale at 10 a.m. March 10

• • • 

Travis Scott: 8 p.m. June 1, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $39.50 first 500 tickets sold, $42.50 second 500, $45 third 500, $49.50 general, $75 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Khalid. On sale at 10 a.m.March 10

Warning: profanity

• • • 

Korn: 5 p.m. June 25, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $29.50 first 500 tickets sold, $35 second 500, $39.50 third 500, $45 general. ICTickets. $49.50 day of show. Special guests: Stone Sour, Babymetal, Yelawolf, Islander. On sale at 10 a.m. March 10

• • • 

Slightly Stoopid: 4:30 p.m. July 14, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $25 early bird, $35 general. TicketWeb. $38 day of show. Opening: Iration, J Boog, The Movement. On sale at 10 a.m. March 10

• • • 

Rancid / Dropkick Murphys: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50. ICTickets. $42.50 day of show. Opening: The Selecter, Kevin Seconds. On sale at noon March 10

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Track me on Facebook or Twitter.

Related content

Words & Deeds

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail

View more video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Idaho Statesman Entertainment Editor Michael Deeds writes about music, comedy, beer, nightlife — the fun stuff. He also hosts “The Other Studio” at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.

Entertainment Videos