5 new Boise concerts: Rancid, Korn, Slightly Stoopid, Travis Scott, more ...

Joseph: 8 p.m. May 24, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $22 day of show. Portion of the proceeds to benefit the Idaho Youth Ranch. On sale at 10 a.m. March 10
• • •
Travis Scott: 8 p.m. June 1, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $39.50 first 500 tickets sold, $42.50 second 500, $45 third 500, $49.50 general, $75 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Khalid. On sale at 10 a.m.March 10
Warning: profanity
• • •
Korn: 5 p.m. June 25, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $29.50 first 500 tickets sold, $35 second 500, $39.50 third 500, $45 general. ICTickets. $49.50 day of show. Special guests: Stone Sour, Babymetal, Yelawolf, Islander. On sale at 10 a.m. March 10
• • •
Slightly Stoopid: 4:30 p.m. July 14, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $25 early bird, $35 general. TicketWeb. $38 day of show. Opening: Iration, J Boog, The Movement. On sale at 10 a.m. March 10
• • •
Rancid / Dropkick Murphys: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50. ICTickets. $42.50 day of show. Opening: The Selecter, Kevin Seconds. On sale at noon March 10
