March 9, 2017 10:15 AM

Flo Rida, The Band Perry highlight acts coming to Boise Music Festival

Michael Deeds

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

The annual Boise Music Festival has revealed its lineup and it’s, well, pretty much what fans have come to expect.

The outdoor concert June 24 at Expo Idaho will feature a blend of genres and eras: hip-hop act Flo Rida, country group The Band Perry, reggae mixologist Sean Kingston, newcomer Hey Violet and social-media darling Austin Mahone.

Headliner Flo Rida, known for his 2008 hit “Low,” last visited Boise when he played BSU Spring Fling at Taco Bell Arena in 2012.

Tickets to the Boise Music Festival are on sale now.

