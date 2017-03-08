Sister trio Joseph to play Concert for Kids; Concert for Cause skips a year

Radio station 94.9 The River is known for its charity work around Boise.
So it’s no surprise that the FM station will launch a new fundraiser called Concert for Kids. Joseph, a sibling folk trio from Portland, will headline the inaugural concert Wednesday, May 24, at the Knitting Factory. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Idaho Youth Ranch.
The door is open for Concert for Kids to become an annual event, says Tim Johnstone, program director at The River. That will depend on listener reaction and community support. “We want to make sure it’s something sustainable,” he says.
Either way, Concert for Kids will not replace Concert for Cause, a holiday tradition from The River for the past decade and a half — until 2016. The benefit for the Women’s & Children’s Alliance was skipped this last cycle.
“Concert for Cause will return in December,” Johnstone says. “For the first time in its history, we were unable to schedule an artist.”
Tickets to the Joseph concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for $20 advance ($50 skybox/balcony) at TicketWeb. The day after Concert for Kids, Joseph will be the opening act for country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on May 25 at Taco Bell Arena.
