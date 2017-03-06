Casanova Pizzeria ends search for new location

Casanova Pizzeria, a popular restaurant that lost its lease at 1204 S. Vista Ave. in 2015, no longer plans to reopen.
The owners recently revealed online that they have stopped looking for a suitable site. “We are extremely regretful to announce that, after two years of seeking, we have decided to suspend our search for a location. During these past years, we have toiled to get Casanova up and running again, looking at 31 different locations all over the area and starting lease negotiations on six of them. Unfortunately, at every turn there seemed to be an unforeseen obstacle or some inexplicable incident, all of which barred our path to reopening.”
“... We don't know what is in store for the Casanova name, if we will revisit the possibility of reopening in the years ahead, or if it will evolve into some other project. We will keep avenues of communication, through the website and Facebook, open as long as we can in the case that there are any updates on our future.”
• • •
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Track me on Facebook or Twitter.
Comments