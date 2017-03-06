Hip-hop act Travis Scott to perform Boise concert

Rising hip-hop act Travis Scott, whose sophomore album recently was certified gold, has been scheduled for a concert at the Revolution Center in Garden City.
The show will be Thursday, June 1. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $39.50 (first 500 sold), $42.50 (second 500), $45 (third 500) and $49.50 at Ticketfly.
The opening act hasn’t been announced yet.
Scott’s album “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight,” released last year, was the Houston rapper’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Warning: profanity
