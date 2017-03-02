Jake Shimabukuro transforms ukulele into rock ’n’ roll machine

Think you know what ukulele music is supposed to sound like? Prepare for a friendly uke rebuke. Hawaii-raised, Japanese-American Jake Shimabukuro throws out everything we know about ukulele and replaces it with creativity and jaw-dropping technical prowess. He attacks the small, four-string ax with equal parts reverence and aggression while unleashing everything from traditional acoustic music to classic rock. Just when you thought Shimabukuro had taken things as far as he could go, he released last year’s “Nashville Sessions.” By the time the jazzy, experimental album ends, Shimabukuro’s ukulele stylings seem like an acid-tripping Woodstock performance.
8 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25 and $30. TicketWeb.
Comments