Words & Deeds

March 2, 2017 5:38 PM

Jake Shimabukuro transforms ukulele into rock ’n’ roll machine

Michael Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Think you know what ukulele music is supposed to sound like? Prepare for a friendly uke rebuke. Hawaii-raised, Japanese-American Jake Shimabukuro throws out everything we know about ukulele and replaces it with creativity and jaw-dropping technical prowess. He attacks the small, four-string ax with equal parts reverence and aggression while unleashing everything from traditional acoustic music to classic rock. Just when you thought Shimabukuro had taken things as far as he could go, he released last year’s “Nashville Sessions.” By the time the jazzy, experimental album ends, Shimabukuro’s ukulele stylings seem like an acid-tripping Woodstock performance.

8 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25 and $30. TicketWeb.

Related content

Words & Deeds

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail

View more video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Idaho Statesman Entertainment Editor Michael Deeds writes about music, comedy, beer, nightlife — the fun stuff. He also hosts “The Other Studio” at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.

Entertainment Videos