Rave ninja Datsik to bring ‘Shogun Stage’ to Boise

When it comes to live electronic music performances, Datsik knows it’s all about spectacle. So you have to appreciate his Ninja Nation tour. Looking like the Raiden character from “Mortal Kombat,” the dubstep, bass and hip-hop producer/DJ unleashes beats in front of a new high-tech production called “The Shogun Stage.” Basically, Datsik becomes a “rave ninja,” he says, summoning sensory overload in front of walls of LEDs. The Japanese temple setting is anything but serene. Fans will hear songs from Datsik’s latest EP, “Sensei,” plus older favorites that hit like a sonic throwing star.
8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $22 day of show. Opening: Crizzly, Virtual Riot.
