5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. ROCK OUT
Raise a glass of Guinness on Friday night with the Young Dubliners, who will visit the Knitting Factory as part of a crazy-long St. Paddy’s Day marathon tour. Check out country-laced Southern rockers The Cadillac Three on Sunday at the Knitting Factory. Watch ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro reinterpret the instrument Sunday at the Egyptian Theatre. Or see violin virtuoso Rachel Barton Pine perform with the Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra at three concerts this weekend.
2. CLIMB SOME STAIRS
Quads feeling up to a little work? Join the fight against lung disease at Boise’s Fight For Air Climb, which runs from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the U.S. Bank Plaza, 101 S. Capitol Blvd. You can climb stairs as an individual or a team. Advance registration is $35 at climbboise.org.
3. BE HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLF
If you’re a fan of the X-Men — and, really, who isn’t? — “Logan” is a must-see movie. The final Wolverine flick is getting killer reviews. It deserves a stamp of approval just for using Johnny Cash’s Nine Inch Nails cover in the trailer.
4. HAVE A LAUGH
Comedian Zoltan Kaszas headlines at Liquid Laughs tonight through Sunday. You gotta admit: He’s so right about memory foam mattresses.
5. SIP A BREW
Craft beer fans have a couple of noteworthy events to check out. Garden City’s County Line Brewing is holding a bottle release party from 3 to 10 p.m. on Friday. And Bier:Thirty will host a barrel-aged Saturday bash from Grand Teton Brewing of Victor, Idaho. If you’re a fan of California-based Anderson Valley Brewing, check out the tap takeover from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Taphouse in Downtown Boise.
