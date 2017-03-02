New summer concert revealed at Hawks Memorial Stadium

You just can’t get enough California reggae-rock, Boise.
Two days after Dirty Heads and SOJA were announced at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Memorial Stadium has responded with its own outdoor Cali-Jamaica fest: Slightly Stoopid, Iration, J. Boog and The Movement on Friday, July 14.
It’s the second concert revealed at this year’s Summerfield Concerts at Memorial Stadium series. Odesza will perform at the home of the Boise Hawks on May 20.
General-admission lawn tickets to the Slightly Stoopid concert go on sale at 10 a.m. March 10 at TicketWeb for $25 early-bird advance, $35 advance and $38 day of show.
Heads up: The show starts unusually early. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Music starts at 4:30 p.m.
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Track me on Facebook or Twitter.
Comments